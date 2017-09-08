Caterham Seven SuperSprint breaks cover

It’s no secret that the Caterham Seven has been around for a long time. It’s production life of 44 years has seen it outlast the likes of the Austin Mini and our own Volkswagen Citi Golf. Based on the reveal of this, the Caterham Seven SuperSprint , it doesn’t look like the boutique British manufacturer has any intention of stopping.

The Caterham Seven SuperSprint, set to be displayed at the Goodwood Revival this weekend, is a limited edition Seven that pays homage to its early production days in the 70s. The new edition offers a very simple design and powertrain to keep it as pure as possible.

Retro design cues implemented on the Caterham Seven SuperSprint include a pair of Brooklands aero windscreens, extended front cycle wings, a silver Le Mans style mesh grille and side intake, classic silver interior and side mounted mirrors and rear lights and non-louvered bonnet and a set of 14-ich steel wheels finished in cream with 155/65 R14 Avon radial ZT5 tyres.

The interior adopts the same period classic theme with its unique dashboard with Smiths dials (and a modernised shift light), quilted stitched seats trimmed and Scottish Muirhead leather with a four point racing harness, powder coated interior panels and a wooden rimmed 12-inch Moto-Lita steering wheel. All of the upholstery makes use of Innes tan leather.

The cabin also gains some luxuries such as an interior heating system, a 12V accessory socket and a push start button. There’s also a unique numbered dash plaque to authenticate the special edition.

The Caterham Seven SuperSprint also sits on an old-school live rear axle with A-frame but it has been reworked by Caterham Works Racing. The chassis also adopts race inspired suspension package with adjustable platforms and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Powering the SuperSprint is the same turbo-triple 660cc Suzuki engine found in the Caterham Seven 160. In here, however the small engine delivers 71 kW to the rear wheels through a full syncromesh five-speed manual gearbox and limited-slip differential. The end result is a 0-100 km/h time of 7,0 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Seeing that it’s a special edition, the Caterham Seven SuperSprint will be limited to 60 units with a starting price of £29 995 (R505 000).