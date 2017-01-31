Checker to be revived in 2018 with bakkie derivative

While the name Checker may not be that well known, one of its key models, the Marathon, is highly recognisable, especially in its yellow taxi trim.

Yes, the Marathon was produced for some 21 years, and became famous in the United States for doing duty as a yellow taxi cab. Production ended when the company closed its doors in 1982.

Now, thanks to a low-volume replica law that many manufacturers are taking advantage of, a Massachusetts-based company that provides parts for and restores original Checkers says it will be developing an all-new model range, comprising a sedan, single-cab bakkie and six-door limousine.

The new models will come fitted with disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, LED lighting, a first-aid kit and an on-board air compressor.

The new vehicles will each employ a full-steel frame and feature a flex-fuel GM LS-series V8 or an unspecified optional diesel mill. Rear-wheel drive will be standard but an all-wheel-drive system will be optional for those who desire added traction.

The recreated Checkers are expected to cost around $50 000 (R677 105) each. Company head Steve Contarino says that the scheme will create somewhere between 50 and 100 jobs.