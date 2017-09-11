Chery Tiggo Coupé Concept set to tackle Europe

Chery has released details of the new SUV with which it’s looking to shake-up the European market. The yet-to-be-named vehicle will be based on this, the Tiggo Coupé Concept.

British publication Autocar reports that the Tiggo Coupé Concept is to be unveiled at the Frankfurt motor show and will preview the first member of a new family of Chery models set to be introduced to the European market. Chery has not, however, specified a production timeline for the upcoming vehicles.

The Tiggo Coupé Concept introduces an “all-new, high-quality” platform that will help its future models achieve crash safety ratings on par with those of European manufacturers.

It is remains unclear as to whether this SUV will be positioned as competition to the premium European SUV contenders such as the upcoming BMW X3 or to more affordable SUVs like the Ford Kuga.

The Tiggo Coupé Concept showcases a variety powertrains. The production model will reportedly be offered with a choice of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (EV) powerplants.

Chery claims that the PHEV variant will reach 100 km/h from standstill in approximately 6 seconds on the way to a 200 km/h top speed. NEDC tests quote an impressive fuel consumption of 1,5 L/100 km.

A full battery charge from a 220 V outlet will take four hours; 80% of which can be achieved in a relatively brief 30 minutes.

Chery has provided a list of European manufacturers with which it has teamed up in order to produce the model production model. Significant names include Bosch for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, Continental Automotive for the cars electronic architecture and German engineering corporation Benteler for the car’s structure.

Chery has also announced that a European design and engineering facility will be opened specifically for the upcoming model.

It is clear that Chery is looking to take on the European market while aiming its efforts at direct competitors such as GWM’s Haval and Geely’s Lynk & Co.