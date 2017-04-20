Chevrolet takes wraps off bold new FNR-X concept

The Chevrolet FNR-X concept has been revealed in Shanghai, with the American automaker billing it as an “all-purpose sports vehicle” (although we’d say it looks more like an, er, crossover … albeit a boldly styled one).

The show car boasts dynamic digital LED headlamps and taillamps as well as rear-hinged back doors (and thus no B-pillar) that Chevrolet says can be controlled remotely. Nifty.

As you might have guessed, it’s a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle that can seamlessly switch between its (as yet unidentified) internal combustion engine and electric motor, while offering two driving modes (dubbed Versatility and Sport). The FNR-X furthermore features an adaptive suspension system that adjusts ground clearance on demand.

It also employs active grille shutters and switchable wheel blades that adjust automatically during high-speed driving, reducing wind drag. In addition, the front and rear spoilers and side skirts move up and down in accordance with the selected driving mode, making the concept slipperier still.

Inside, you’ll find ambient lighting that changes colour to match the driving modes, and hexagonal textures that Chevrolet says were inspired by “graphene crystal structures” (or chicken-wire, to you and me).

While this concept may be a way of testing the waters for a new model, don’t expect to see one in your local Chevy dealer any time soon…