Chinese brand accuses Merc of copying nameplate

A Chinese automaker has reportedly lodged a complaint against Mercedes-Benz for the German brand’s planned use of the “EQ” nameplate on its upcoming range of electric vehicles.

According to Automotive News, Chery has filed a complaint with China’s trademark regulator, saying that it has been using the “eQ” name on one of its small electric vehicles for the past two years.

“If it [the EQ-badged Mercedes-Benz range of electric cars] entered the Chinese market, it would impact our trademark rights,” a Chery spokesperson told Reuters.

“Mercedes Benz EQ and our [eQ] are extremely similar. Their product is also an electric car,” the spokesperson added.

The Daimler-backed brand plans to launch as many as 10 new electric vehicles by 2025, each bearing the EQ badge (thus essentially creating a sub-brand to take on “BMW i” products). In fact, in September 2016 at the Paris Motor Show, the Stuttgart-based automaker revealed its Generation EQ concept, previewing its intentions.

China, of course, is the world’s biggest market for new vehicles, with the Automotive News report pointing out that “more electric cars are sold in China than the rest of the world combined”.