Chinese brand BAIC launches X25 SUV in South Africa

Back in April, the Beijing Automobile International Corporation (BAIC) launched its first product – the D20, in both hatchback and sedan form – in South Africa. And now the Chinese automaker has added the X25 SUV to its local range.

BAIC, which announced an R11-billion investment in SA last year, will offer the X25 in four derivatives. All are powered by a naturally aspirated 1,5-litre petrol engine (as used in the D20 line-up) worth 85 kW and 148 N.m, sent exclusively to the front wheels.

Each of the two cheapest variants employs a five-speed manual transmission, while the two slightly more expensive derivatives use a four-speed automatic. Two trim levels are available, although we’ve yet to learn of exact specifications.

BAIC’s international website lists the X25 as measuring 4 110 mm in length, which makes it around the size of a Kia Soul (a mere 30 mm shorter, to be exact), with a wheelbase of 2 519 mm.

Inside, you’ll likely notice that plenty of inspiration has been taken from the design of Mercedes-Benz cabins, which makes sense considering the two companies are closely linked in China, where they work together in a joint venture.

Pricing:

BAIC X25 1,5 Comfort: R219 990

BAIC X25 1,5 Fashion: R229 990

BAIC X25 1,5 Comfort auto: R239 990

BAIC X25 1,5 Fashion auto: R249 990