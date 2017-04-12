Chinese brand reveals (bad) Lamborghini Urus clone!

Chinese automaker Zotye has already brought us a Porsche Macan clone, a Volkswagen Tiguan lookalike and a Smart ForTwo copy. But now the Yongkang-based brand has released (really poor quality) images of its new Concept S, which bears more than just a passing resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus.

Of course, the Urus – which will run on the same Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform as the likes of the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, next-generation Porsche Cayenne and upcoming Volkswagen Touareg – has yet to go into production, but is expected to be on sale in initial markets by the end of 2017.

The Zotye Concept S will be fully revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month, some five years after the Urus concept was first unveiled.

The Chinese concept clearly draws (heavy) inspiration from the rear end of the Urus (as you can see in the comparison below), while its profile closely follows the lines of the Lamborghini, too. Up front, though, Zotye has seemingly resisted the urge to copy-and-paste, lending the Concept S unique headlamps and a bumper than isn’t quite identical to that of the Urus.

So, one question remains: will Zotye put its concept into production before Lamborghini starts selling the Urus?