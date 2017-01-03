Chrysler Portal Concept promotes driver-car connection

This is the Chrysler Portal Concept; a joint venture between FCA’s and Panasonic Automotive Advanced Engineering’s user experience teams. It’s essentially a family-sized van with autonomous capabilities that relies heavily on a connection to its passengers.

If we are quite honest, this new concept by Chrysler isn’t necessarily something we haven’t seen before. Volkswagen, Rinspeed and BMW have all promoted cars that aim to improve the connectivity between a car and its passenger much like the Portal Concept promotes.

What makes the Portal different, however is that it promotes more of a personal experience as it makes do with facial recognition and vocal biometrics to assist it in developing a relationship with its owners and create a personalised experience. The basis of these two key points is to make the vehicle predominately controllable by voice commands.

The aim of this concept is also for it to be affordable, which is why the Portal is designed to be adaptable and upgradeable, much like a run-of-the-mill computer. Add-ons such as a baby monitor are options that are on the cards.

Further promoting the idea of driver-to-car communication is the AMOLED display unit which provides passengers with an array of information including traditional vehicle information, 360-degree view of the car’s surroundings and points of interest in the area.

The Crystler Portal Concept was revealed at CES which is currently taking place in Las Vegas.