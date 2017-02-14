CitiGolf revived? Volkswagen SA to launch Citi Vivo!

Volkswagen South Africa is set to leverage the famous CitiGolf nameplate by launching a Citi-badged version of its entry-level Polo Vivo.

Officially named the Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatch 1,4 Citi, the newcomer will be priced at R177 300.

It appears to be based on the 1,4 Conceptline derivative, which costs R5 000 less. So, what do you score for the extra cash? Well, the Citi Vivo boasts white 15-inch alloys, with side-mirrors and exterior door handles painted in the same colour.

As was the case with the CitiGolf, the new Citi Vivo will be available in three hues (red, yellow and blue), and will come with decals running along each flank.

Inside, the Citi Vivo will seemingly sport a unique seat trim, with patterning incorporating silver, blue, orange and grey elements. The dashboard will be anthracite in colour, while the carpet will be black and the headliner pearl grey.

Power comes from the brand’s familiar 1,4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 55 kW and 132 N.m to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. A service plan remains optional.

The CitiGolf was built in South Africa from 1984 to 2009. The next year, the Polo Vivo essentially took its place as the brand’s entry-level model.

CAR editor Steven Smith had a quick look at the new models last week. See his tweet below.