Citroën reveals new C3-based C-Aircross Concept

Citroën has taken the wraps off the new C3-based C-Aircross Concept, which likely previews a new production model as the brand seeks to broaden its SUV offering.

The French automaker says the C-Aircross Concept has been designed to exude an “assertive” presence. It seems likely that the production version will replace the C3 Picasso.

With dimensions of 4 155 mm in length, 1 740 mm in width and 1 630 mm in height, the C-Aircross is about the size of a Nissan Juke.

It features rear suicide doors and no B-pillar, thus affording easy access to the cabin. The concept also features oversized alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof bars and side-guards similar to the so-called “Airbumps” first seen on the C4 Cactus.

Interestingly, the C-Aircross is equipped with five pre-set driving modes, each configured to provide the front-wheel-drive vehicle with the necessary traction on various types of terrain. The five modes are Standard, Sand, Snow, Off-Road and ESP Off.

Technology used inside includes an HD dashboard camera (as debuted in the new C3), a large head-up display and cameras to replace traditional side-mirrors.

Other cabin highlights include a single-spoke steering wheel (a nod to the brand’s heritage), a large panoramic roof and quilt-effect Alcantara-covered seats. A one-piece floating facia featuring a large storage compartment, meanwhile, stretches across the breadth of the interior.

The C-Aircross Concept is due to make its official debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, with the production version likely to arrive in 2018. Whether it will retain the C3 Picasso badge remains to be seen.