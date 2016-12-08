Citroen to exit from South African market

Citroen to exit from South African market
Citroen to exit from South African market.
Over the past few months, we have reported that Citroen has not been doing too well in terms of sales in our local market. While we’ve noticed a decline throughout, Citroen and Peugeot have been among those who have suffered the most.

Throughout the year the PCSA group has delivered fewer sales than the likes of its main rivals, Renault and other niche products such as Jaguar-Land Rover and Porsche; both of which offer substantially more expensive products.

As a result of this, the niche French brand has decided to pull the plug on importing cars into South Africa and cut its losses. Peugeot will continue business as usual. Three new models will be introduced to the market as of next year, two of which will be SUV/crossovers.

Peugeot Citroen South Africa states that models such as the C1, C4 Cactus, C4 Picasso, DS3 and Dispatch Multispace van will no longer be available. It is assumed that units which remain in the showroom will be sold off to simply cover costs.

The brand will also adhere to the service plans provided to customers who are already in possession of its products.

  • Flippie Koekemoer

    Sad news

  • OdysseyTag

    That’s very unfortunate. I hope not many others follow this route. South Africa (unlike many other countries) has a great selection of car makes to choose from.

  • Jan Prinsloo

    Very sad indeed. The DS4 facelift looks fantastic. Such an underated brand it was in SA. With car sales plummeting steadily I think more small (in SA) brands might follow suit soon…

  • Hilt

    What makes people buy such a way-out car in the first place? A need to be (very!) different?

    • Septieme

      Variety is the spice of life…

      I’ve had my car, which I bought used, for over 3.5 years and it has been very reliable. Regardless of my dealership experience given below, I quite like the car which I got for a (relative) bargain at the time.

    • proda1

      Come on Hilt we cant all be driving corollas or golfs, that would be a boring life.

    • Sumpil

      It’s all about value for money.

  • Septieme

    I knew it was coming. The Peugeot brand is also likely to pull out of SA in the near future. Peugeot-Citroen dealerships have been closing down and merging with existing ones, with Edenvale and Woodmead branches being cases in point.

    Secondly, PCSA has the worst customer service I soon came to learn.

    I booked my Peugeot in earlier this year at Peugeot Fourways for a minor service which I was advised would cost ~R1450 incl parts & labour. On collection, I soon learnt that all they did was change the oil, oil filter and sump plug, yet the manufacturer recommends that the air and pollen filters be replaced at every service whether it is minor or major. The engine compartment wasn’t cleaned, and that’s how I came to see that the filter wasn’t changed as that area was dusty and didn’t show any sign of being checked. All they did was advise of a cracked v-belt and quote R1500+ to replace; I turned down this quote as they wanted to charge >R1000 for labour and on getting a second opinion, the belt was in no way cracked.

    On taking this up with the dealer, I was told about the promotion and asked to refer to the Ts & Cs, something that I didn’t sign up for. I wasn’t given the option to choose between promotion or normal fee structures when I called. What’s worse is that on reading the promotion Ts & Cs, they stated that they would do a bumper to bumper check which clearly wasn’t done as the air & pollen filters remained untouched. When I took this up with PCSA, they gave me a polite “GFY” and said that they were aware of the promotion…

    Armed with a torx screw driver I changed the air filter myself, and no tools were required for the pollen filter. I felt like a fool for paying ~R1450 for an oil change, something that need not cost more than R750. I will take my car elsewhere next time and buy engine parts from BMW as they tend to be cheaper for some items (my car uses the same engine as the R56 Mini Cooper).

  • proda1

    Very sad, beside mentioning the shrinking choices, quite a number of pple r gonna be jobless. Yes they have committed to honor the warantees, but one thing for sure, it will b hard for any citroen owner to get parts…

    • Septieme

      Agreed, but the only parts that could potentially give headaches are non-maintenance items like body panels as well as light and glass fittings. Regular maintenance parts are shared heavily with Peugeot models and other makes in some cases.

    • Sumpil

      Citroen and Peugeot share dealerships so no-one is going lose their jobs

      • proda1

        There is rationalisation to be done, If you have 6 sales staff, either 2 or 3 reps will have to go. Remember we are talking of Peugeot who are equally struggling, it doesn’t require a cost accountant to tell you that.

  • Sumpil

    All this happens because people always want to follow the crowd, they can’t forget the past and will always dwell on the french’s parts availability problem that a decade ago