Citroen to exit from South African market.

Over the past few months, we have reported that Citroen has not been doing too well in terms of sales in our local market. While we’ve noticed a decline throughout, Citroen and Peugeot have been among those who have suffered the most.

Throughout the year the PCSA group has delivered fewer sales than the likes of its main rivals, Renault and other niche products such as Jaguar-Land Rover and Porsche; both of which offer substantially more expensive products.

As a result of this, the niche French brand has decided to pull the plug on importing cars into South Africa and cut its losses. Peugeot will continue business as usual. Three new models will be introduced to the market as of next year, two of which will be SUV/crossovers.

Peugeot Citroen South Africa states that models such as the C1, C4 Cactus, C4 Picasso, DS3 and Dispatch Multispace van will no longer be available. It is assumed that units which remain in the showroom will be sold off to simply cover costs.

The brand will also adhere to the service plans provided to customers who are already in possession of its products.