Compulsory Roadworthy Testing for Older Vehicles

  • Image gallery
  • Video
February 29th 2012Nicol Louwposted in

It is a well-known fact that the unroadworthiness of vehicles is a large contributing factor in fatal road accidents in South Africa. The AA has released a press statement to communicate its plans to introduce compulsory roadworthy testing before the end of this year.

According to the AA and Dekra (vehicle testing specialists): “The current thinking is to apply this to all vehicles 10 years or older, and reduce the 'qualifying age' each year until South African vehicle testing stations reach saturation point”.

Although the original thinking behind periodic roadworthy testing was to reduce the emissions impact of older vehicles on the environment, it is clear that road safety can also be improved at the same time.

In the UK, it is compulsory for all vehicles older than three years to get an annual roadworthy check (MOT). The vehicle’s tax disc cannot be issued without a MOT certificate and would therefore be illegal to drive on public roads.

It is not clear if the South African version would be an annual or bi-annual scheme.

Although this might be seen as another attack on the motorist’s wallet, it is clear that something needs to be done to curb the immense death toll on South African roads. Maybe this plan is the first step in the right direction?
 

  • vanwykc

    I certainly support the idea of more frequent road worthy testing on older vehicles. I have just one large concern – South Africa is renown for bribes and back hand deals – what plans are put in place to cerb this trend? I recently purchased a older car for my son who just finished school. One of the requirements of the deal was that the seller will roadworthy and license the vehicle. After receiving the vehicle licenced and registered to my name I did my own ‘mini’ assessment and found several items on the vehicle that would certainly led to a CoR failure. The lights and hooter did not work. The driver window winder was stripped and did not close the window. When driving the vehicle I noticed that the steering was very stiff (required a lot of effort to turn) and the vehicle was not running stable on the road. I suspect that the steering rack and suspension is at fault. When checking inside the engine compartment I found the battery had no hold down clamp and there was several wires (life and neutral) just tied together by hand and not even insulated just waiting for a gap to cause an electrical fire!
    My question – how on earth can a vehicle with such a number of serious faults past a CoR? Can the relevant test center be held accoutable and where can I file a complain against such obvious inconsistancy?

    Coen van Wyk (coenraad.vanwyk@hotmail.com) Cell 071 678 4131

  • jjsmith1100

    It would be more feasible and “user friendly” to start an annual road worthy check on vehicles as they get registered from a specific date forward. eg. All cars that gets registered in a new owners name (new and second hand vehicles) from, lets day Jan 2018, will be subjected to an annual road worthy test. In this way the system gets introduced progressively and vehicles that passes the test or is new from that date onward will be required to stay in a road worthy condition. Also it will be the least discomfort and expense for the owner to maintain a vehicle that has passed a test a year ago. Used vehicles have to pass the test to change owner so it will be road worthy and should be easy to keep road worthy. In order to relieve the pressure on the few testing stations, motor car dealers affiliated to the Manufacturer of specific product should be allowed to issue an annual certificate when the vehicle is brought for its annual service, that the car conforms to manufacturers specifications and this can be used for license renewal, not transfer of owner ship. This will encourage owners of cars to have their car serviced at the agents, keeping the vehicle in a good and safe condition. If you do not have it serviced at the agents the vehicle will have to go to a testing station where a certificate, valid for change of owner, will be issued and this certificate should be valid for the whole year. By doing it this way, within 10 years most cars will be subjected to an annual test with out enraging the public. If it is introduced like suggested on vehicles 10 years and older, it is going to cause chaos at testing station, get thousands of cars with in months driving without license since the owners of these older cars are usually from lower income groups and it will be nearly impossible for a large number of them to suddenly fix years of neglect and “force” them to resort to bribery and corruption, which in itself will shoot through the roof. In any case the un roadworthy vehicles that cause most of the accidents that involve un roadworthy vehicles is trucks, taxis and buses that is already subjected to regular test. It will be interesting to see figures of how many CARS older than ten years are involved in fatal accidents and how many of them is deemed unfit.