Compulsory Roadworthy Testing for Older Vehicles

It is a well-known fact that the unroadworthiness of vehicles is a large contributing factor in fatal road accidents in South Africa. The AA has released a press statement to communicate its plans to introduce compulsory roadworthy testing before the end of this year.

According to the AA and Dekra (vehicle testing specialists): “The current thinking is to apply this to all vehicles 10 years or older, and reduce the 'qualifying age' each year until South African vehicle testing stations reach saturation point”.

Although the original thinking behind periodic roadworthy testing was to reduce the emissions impact of older vehicles on the environment, it is clear that road safety can also be improved at the same time.

In the UK, it is compulsory for all vehicles older than three years to get an annual roadworthy check (MOT). The vehicle’s tax disc cannot be issued without a MOT certificate and would therefore be illegal to drive on public roads.

It is not clear if the South African version would be an annual or bi-annual scheme.

Although this might be seen as another attack on the motorist’s wallet, it is clear that something needs to be done to curb the immense death toll on South African roads. Maybe this plan is the first step in the right direction?

