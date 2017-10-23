‘Consumer Reports’ names most + least reliable cars

The folks over at Consumer Reports in the United States have revealed the results of their 2017 Annual Auto Survey, including their rankings of the 10 most and 10 least reliable vehicles currently on offer.

Of course, we must bear in mind that this survey covers only the US market (a few of the vehicles below, for example, are not offered here in South Africa), but the results make for interesting reading nonetheless.

Consumer Reports bases the following lists on data collected on as many as 640 000 vehicles. The publication looks at 17 “trouble areas” to create a “predicted reliability score”, which is then combined with its own data (from track testing, for example) for an overall score.

So, which cars performed best? Well, the Kia Niro hybrid landed up at the very top of the pile, with the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ twins taking second, ahead of the Lexus ES and GS. The Toyota group grabbed another four places in the top ten, with the Audi Q3 the only German making the cut.

And at the other end of the scale? Well, Tesla’s Model X was deemed the least reliable vehicle, with the Volvo XC90 placing third. The Ford Fiesta and Focus also failed to impress, along with the Fiat 500, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Check out the two Consumer Reports tables below…

10 most reliable cars of 2017

1. Kia Niro

2. Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ

3. Lexus ES

4. Lexus GS

5. Audi Q3

6. Toyota RAV4

7. Lexus IS

8. Toyota Prius V

9. Toyota Prius C

10. Infiniti Q70

10 least reliable cars of 2017

1. Tesla Model X

2. Cadillac Escalade

3. Volvo XC90

4. Ford Fiesta

5. Ford Focus

6. Fiat 500

7. GMC Acadia

8. Jaguar F-Pace

9. Mercedes-Benz GLC

10. Chevrolet Camaro