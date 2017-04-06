Copzilla! There’s no evading this GT-R police car…

The Nissan GT-R may be somewhat long in the tooth, but it’s still a seriously quick machine. And that’s why it would likely be quite an effective tool for law enforcement.

This, then, is the Nissan GT-R Police Pursuit #23.

Nicknamed “Copzilla”, the angry cop car features “Skyline Metro Police Department” (which, of course, is fictional) livery along with an in-your-face aero-kit and some bright police lights on the roof and grille. A set of 22-inch spiked wheels completes the intimidating makeover.

The twin-turbo 3,8-litre V6 remains standard and thus still delivers 421 kW and 635 N.m of torque to all four wheels. The suspension, however, benefits from a set of adjustable coilovers, lending the Police Pursuit some serious stance.

Although this is merely a show car, the idea of using a GT-R for law enforcement isn’t actually all that far fetched. Indeed, the Dubai police have had a handful in their extensive (and expensive) fleet, but there’s also apparently a rare R4 Skyline roaming around Japan, taking down those thugs don’t obey the law.

The Nissan GT-R Police Pursuit #23 will be on display at the New York International Auto Show alongside the Track Edition GT-R and the 370Z Heritage Edition.