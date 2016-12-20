Crash test: Nissan (with 7 airbags!) scores two stars

Latin NCAP has released the results of its final crash-test of 2016, with the Nissan Murano scoring just two stars for adult occupancy despite boasting electronic stability control and as many as seven airbags.

The Murano, which is built in North America, managed four stars for child occupant protection.

Latin NCAP said the SUV offered “good protection in the side impact and side pole impact tests for both adult and child occupants”. However, the model showed “poor structural performance in the frontal crash test that lead to a low driver protection score”.

The footwell area ruptured on the driver’s side and the steering column showed excessive movement, which the safety assessment authority said indicated “potential injuries to the driver, causing the loss of points”.

The ESC, meanwhile, performed according to requirements.

“It is surprising that a model with advanced safety technologies and seven airbags as standard could not offer five-star protection for the adult passengers,” said Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP secretary general.

“The Murano is produced in the USA where safety standards are high. It is shocking that this car can offer good protection in a small overlap crash test and yet a low protection performance in the 40% overlap crash test.

“We call on Nissan to improve this model in order to reach the five stars by solving the poor structural performance that caused the loss of points.”

The Murano, of course, is no longer offered in South Africa.

Watch the crash-test video below…