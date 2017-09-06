Crash test: Toyota Tacoma tougher than the Hilux?

In the USA the Toyota Hilux doesn’t exist. Instead, the Japanese manufacturer offers this; the Toyota Tacoma. Accordingly, it just underwent a series of crash tests via the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). The results are quite inspiring…

The Tacoma (which was re-engineered in 2016) was tested alongside three other American double-cab American “bakkies”, the Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon. The Toyota proved the strongest performer.

According to the IIHS, “the Tacoma crew cab earns a good rating, with good individual ratings for structure, restraints and kinematics, and all injury measures but the lower leg and foot, in which it earns acceptable.” This makes it the only “small” pick-up to earn such a positive rating.

Compare this with the Hilux crash test conducted by Euro NCAP last August and you’ll find the results are fairly similar, while taking into account the fact that the two testing stations have differing sets test criteria.

The Hilux passes with three stars and was penalised for insufficient inflation of the airbag and marginal protection of rear seat passengers. It also took hits for being low on standard safety equipment.