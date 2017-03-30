Custom Ferrari 308 GTS by George Barris up for sale

George Barris, the Amercian hot-rodder most famous for designing the first Batmobile and Knight Rider’s KITT, also worked his magic on this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS.

If you like what you see, you’re in luck because this car is currently up for sale.

Barris purchased the 308 GTS after enjoying success in Hollywood. After joining the Ferrari club, however, he was reportedly left disgruntled by the fact that all of the cars looked pretty much the same, so he decided to give this vehicle his personal touch.

To make the car appear unique, Barris fitted a custom widebody kit accompanied by a set of gold-painted BBS alloy wheels. The pop-up lamps were replaced with amber covers (mimicking the 512 Boxer design), while headlamps were installed behind the front grille.

The interior also came in for some heavy customisation, with the original gauges being replaced by an LED-heavy digital layout. Other gadgets, including a portable television, an in-car telephone, a rear-facing camera and Kenwood speaker system, were also added, along with brown leather trim with stripes paying homage to the Italian flag.

With just under 13 000 km on the clock, the 308 GTS is said to be mechanically sound. Although this is a custom car, its 2,9-litre V8 is apparently untouched, which means it should still attain somewhere near its claimed 177 kW output.

This special 308 GTS, which also enjoyed a cameo in the Knight Rider series, is priced at $200 000 (about R2,6 million). And, yes, financing is available…