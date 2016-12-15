Dähler builds M2 Convertible … since BMW won’t

If you like fast convertibles and small coupés, then you’re probably disappointed that the M2 isn’t offered as a droptop. But don’t fret, because Swiss tuning company Dähler Design and Technik has your back.

Even though BMW executives say the M2 is too hardcore to make a compelling convertible, Dähler disagrees.

The tuning firm has unveiled its own M2, and it looks rather convincing, if you ask us.

Dähler doesn’t seem to be decapitating original M2s though, but rather modifying stock 2 Series Convertibles with added body and performance upgrades.

The Dähler M2 Convertible has been tuned to boast even more power than the stock coupé’s 272 kW and 465 N.m of torque.

The firm offers the droptop in two stages of tune: Level 1 sees the turbocharged 3,0-litre inline six uprated to 300 kW and 580 N.m, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4 seconds, while Level 2 is an even more impressive 312 kW and 610 N.m of torque.

Dähler has also installed a bespoke stainless steel exhaust system to make sure the M2 sounds as good as it looks. The rear diffuser features quad exhaust pipes with a dark metal look.

The convertible’s interior remains largely unchanged, except for a MID-display replacing the driver’s side air vent. The small screen shows useful information such water and oil temperatures.