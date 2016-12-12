DB4 GT revived! Aston to build 25 track-only units

In 1959, Aston Martin developed a lightweight version of the DB4, and labelled it the GT. Just 75 examples were produced over four years.

And now the British brand has announced that a special series of 25 track-only continuation cars will be built to lightweight specification at Newport Pagnell.

Aston Martin says it will blend “old world craftsmanship” with more modern techniques, allowing the continuation cars to benefit from improvements in engine performance, handling, braking and safety.

To improve the accuracy and consistency of the panels, Aston says the bodywork will use “state-of-the-art digital technology”, before being hand-finished.

Driving the DB4 GT will be a twin-spark 3,7-litre straight-six engine delivering 254 kW to the real wheels via a four-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

Seeing that this will be a track-only vehicle, the DB4 GT will be sold with a two-year international track driving programme, which will include circuits such as Yas Marina.

The 25 DB4 GTs will reach their respective owners by the third quarter of 2017, at a price of $1 900 000 (R26 343 405) each…