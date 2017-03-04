Decaying Jaguar E-Type bears a massive asking price…

The Jaguar E-Type has evolved into a very collectable vehicle due to its iconic design and successful motorsport heritage. With that being said, one has to ask whether this particular barn find is worth the predicted hammer price of as much as £44 000 (more than R700 000).

The E-Type Series 1 Fixed Coupe in question has been sitting in a barn for the last 20 years and has only been registered to two owners. What makes this model particularly rare is its right-hand drive manual configuration.

First registered in 1962, the E-Type bore a Dark Opalescent Blue with black trim in its original state but this colour has clearly since faded away. The first owner had used this special car for 35 years before selling it off in 1997. This new owner intended to perform a minor restoration on the Jag but it was never followed through.

Although it is a stretch, this car is said to be in its original state as it still has the brakes, wheels, gauges and other trimmings initially sold with it. Most of these parts, however will need to be replaced. Atop this, there are a lot of necessities missing such as the headlamps, radiator and certain windows.

Several parts will be sold with this car for the restoration as well as a Jaguar Heritage Certificate. The E-Type will be on auction on the 2nd of April at the NEC in Birmingham, U.K.