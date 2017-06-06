Deranged Defender! ‘Project Viper’ boasts LS3 V8…

Think the legendary Land Rover Defender could do with a bit more grunt (as well as some – okay, plenty of – added off-road equipment)? Well, Florida-based company East Coast Defender has you covered. Very well covered, in fact.

The firm has unveiled its take on the Defender, dubbed “Project Viper”. It is the first made-to-order vehicle built by the company’s new Ultimate Vehicle Concept division and it costs a whopping $285 000 (about R3,6-million).

The Chevrolet LS3 V8-powered Defender was commissioned by a “renowned doctor” in 2016. The company says ten units will be built on demand each year.

The Florida firm says each of its Vipers will represent a “no-budget, no-creative block that is built from scratch and represents a one-of-one Defender” that is “purpose-built for the most extreme off-road and weather conditions”.

Project Viper’s V8 makes about 320 kW and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The brake lines and fuel lines are fashioned from braided stainless steel, with six-piston race calipers up front and four-piston race calipers at the rear (with vented and drilled discs all round).

The vehicle also features KAM custom heavy-duty axles with electronic locking differentials, heavy-duty steering arms, full custom suspension, King Off-Road Racing shocks and 50 mm lifted Old Man Emu coil springs.

The 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Nitto Mud Grappler tyres, while the tubular front bumper features a Warn winch. The cabin, too, has been updated with everything from wireless phone charging to a Kenwood touchscreen infotainment system (with GPS, reversing camera, WiFi and Apple Car Play/Android Auto).

Not your run-of-the-mill Defender, then…