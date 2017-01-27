Dodge teases tyre-smoking Challenger Demon…

The Dodge Challenger is just one of many muscle cars that we don’t get here in South Africa, and it already has an extra-hot variant in the shape of the Hellcat. But the American manufacturer has it in mind that this 527 kW isn’t powerful enough for a flagship variant.

Images of the rumoured Challenger Demon have already been leaked, but the video below and the two pictures above provide fans with a first official look at the car.

Seeing as this is just a teaser, Dodge has not revealed any performance figures, but considering that the rear wheels are wrapped in 315/40 R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials, the peak output is bound to be plenty. Dodge has confirmed that the Demon will be more powerful than the Hellcat, as well as around 90 kg lighter.

Dodge also says that the Challenger Demon will feature new suspension, braking, wheel, and interior components, but we’ll find out more at its official reveal at the New York Auto Show in April.