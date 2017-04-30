DP Motorsport presents the 911 RS 3,5 Red Evolution

DP Motorsport, led by Ekkehard Zimmermann, has been in the game for a long time (43 years, to be exact). In this time, the tuner has co-developed the Porsche 935 K3 with Kremer Racing and created the zany 924 and 944 Cargo shooting brake models. Its most recent creation? The 911 RS 3,5 Red Evolution you see in the accompanying images.

The vehicle gains an extensive body-kit, consisting of custom wheel arches, side sills and front and rear bumpers, all painted in a bright red colour.

The tuner has also put the vehicle on a strict diet, with much of the body formed from carbon- and glass-fibre reinforced plastic, while plexiglass has been used for the door windows. As a result, the 911 RS 3,5 Red Evolution has a claimed dry weight of just 940 kg.

Underneath all of this, you’ll find an H&R coilover suspension kit with adjustable stabilisers, a DP Motorsport welded strut brace and the braking system from the 911 3,3 Turbo. Additional grip is provided by the 225/55 R15 front and 335/35 R15 rear Michelin semi-slicks mated to a set of 15-inch Fuchs rims.

The 911 RS 3,5 Red Evolution employs a fuel-injected 3,5-litre flat-six with individual throttle valves and 911-RSR camshafts. Fuel is stored in an 80-litre carbon clubsport tank. The end result is 268 kW delivered to the rear wheels through a five-speed Porsche type 915 gearbox with a limited-slip differential.

Inside, this special 911 gains a set of 935-style Lollipop racing seats with a 350 mm Momo steering wheel and a “carbon-styled” facia. Added safety is provided by a roll-cage and Schroth four-point harnesses.

There’s no price-tag on the 911 RS 3,5 Red Evolution, but given the level of detail we see here it’s bound to cost a pretty penny…