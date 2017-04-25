Entry-level AMG 43 models ‘won’t dilute the brand’

The recent introduction of various new entry-level, 43-badged Mercedes-AMG products won’t dilute the Stuttgart automaker’s performance brand, according to chief Tobias Moers.

The AMG boss told CarAdvice that the new models – which sit below the full-fat, V8-powered 63 derivatives – make the brand “more approachable”.

“I don’t see any dilution in the brand, no,” Moers told the Australian publication.

“If every car fits perfectly into the brand … these cars in Germany and Europe, for example, they win every comparison test. So my expectations are moving targets as well,” he explained.

With the AMG 43 range – in which models make use of a turbocharged 3,0-litre V6 and all-wheel drive – Mercedes-Benz has essentially created rivals for Audi’s S derivatives (which themselves sit below the RS models) and BMW’s M Performance variants (which are positioned below the full-blown M models).

“For me, the product you’re referring to [43-badged AMG vehicles] doesn’t dilute anything. It would be easy for us to just put an AMG badge on the trunk, but the idea behind these vehicles is to make the brand more approachable,” Moers said.

“When we have a chance to get more driving dynamics than we expected, we’ve got to go for that. Things are going to happen now which we never expected, because of the volume and opportunities. It gives you additional momentum on sales, as well,” he said.