Entry-level BMW X3 models coming to SA next year…

Back in early October, we revealed local pricing for the new BMW X3 range, which comprises four derivatives at launch. And now the Munich-based automaker has confirmed that a pair of entry-level variants will be added to the South African line-up next year.

At launch, four all-wheel-drive derivatives are offered: the xDrive20d, xDrive30i, xDrive30d and flagship M40i. The third-generation line-up starts at R687 506 and runs through to R1 000 676, with this first batch of new X3 units imported from the United States before local production kicks off at Plant Rosslyn next year.

But by the third quarter of 2018 two new derivatives will be added, lowering the range’s entry point (although to exactly where remains to be seen, since pricing for these models has yet to be confirmed).

The rear-wheel-drive X3 sDrive20i will serve as the base model when it arrives in 2018. Its 2,0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sends 135 kW and 290 N.m to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 8,3 seconds, with top speed pegged at 215 km/h and combined fuel consumption coming in at a claimed 7,4 L/100 km.

This model will also be offered in all-wheel-drive guise in the form of the xDrive20i. Outputs and the claimed acceleration time are identical, although interestingly BMW says this all-paw variant sips at 7,2 L/100 km.