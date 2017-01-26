Euro NCAP boss slams Ford’s ‘attitude to safety’

Earlier this week, Euro NCAP released the results of its latest batch of crash-tests, with the Ford Mustang mustering just two stars for overall safety (watch the crash-test video here).

The safety authority raised concerns about the Mustang’s crash protection of adult and child occupants as well as its “worrying lack of safety equipment commonly available on the European market”.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general, said that the result should trouble Ford customers.

“Ford did not expect Euro NCAP to test the Mustang and chose not to fit safety technology in Europe which is available to its American consumers, and available on several other sports cars, for that matter,” said Van Ratingen.

“Such an attitude to safety should trouble Ford’s customers, whether they are buying a high-powered muscle car or a regular family car.”

Ford, however, says the recently revealed facelifted Mustang will come standard with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist, which it hopes will help to improve the fastback’s safety rating in Europe.

“We welcome any improvement, of course, and look forward to publishing a new rating for the updated model. However, more fundamental updates may be needed if the Mustang is to get a significantly better result.

“We therefore hope Ford takes the opportunity to invest in the changes needed now for future Mustang generations,” Van Ratingen concluded.