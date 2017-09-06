Euro NCAP: CX-5 and C-Class Cabriolet impress

The latest results of the Euro NCAP tests are out and there are a couple of vehicles that impressed through the series of crash tests, most notably the Mazda CX-5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet.

Despite being an open-top car, the C-Class Cabriolet was able to secure a five-star rating. It did, however experience difficulties in the side barrier test in which the head of a dummy representing a 10-year-old child placed in the rear seat struck the roof frame . This was because the side airbag did not fully cover the impact area.

Most of the C-Class Cabriolet’s rating was accredited to the adult occupant safety rating which was graded at 89%. The child occupant rating was a little lower at 79% while the pedestrian safety and safety rating stood at a much lower 66% and 53% respectively despite coming standard with active emergency braking.

You can find the C-Class Cabriolet report, here.

The new Mazda CX-5 is no stranger to crash testing. Just a few months ago it was awarded the top Safety Pick + award by the IIHS thanks to its standard safety equipment. While drawing a lot of similarities to the previous model, the new CX-5 managed to ace the Euro NCAP as well after achieving a five-star rating.

Thanks to a conclusive airbag setup the CX-5 was able to ace both the adult and child occupant safety rating with a 95% and 80% score respectively. With active emergency braking for pedestrians, city and inter-urban as standard it was also able to secure a 78% pedestrian safety rating. Safety assists was graded at 59%.

You can find the Mazda CX-5 report, here.