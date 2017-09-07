Euro NCAP: Fiesta impresses, Rio and Picanto struggle

Yesterday we revealed that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Mazda CX-5 aced their respective Euro NCAP crash tests, each scoring five-stars. Alongside them in this region was the new Ford Fiesta which joins the recently tested Seat Ibiza as the second supermini this year to achieve a full-star rating. That said, the cars tested by Euro NCAP are European spec and may differ to the models offered in South Africa.

The new Fiesta achieved commendable ratings in the adult and child occupancy tests, achieving 87% and 84% respectively. The pedestrian safety rating of 64% and safety assist rating of 60% were also on par with the scores offered by even larger vehicles. You can read that report, here.

As for the South Koreans, both the Kia Rio and Picanto were graded three-stars. Within the actual crash test, the hatchbacks showed a reasonably impressive performance with the Rio receiving 85% for adult occupancy and 84% for child occupancy with the Picanto generating a poorer 79% adult and 64% child occupancy rating. Find the Rio report here and the Picanto report here.

Both Kias were heavily penalised for their lack of standard safety equipment (both models were scored 25% in this category), which was the main contributor towards their respective three star ratings. It is worth noting, however, that the Rio and Picanto offer optional safety packs in international markets.

These upgraded variants of Rio and Picanto achieved five- and four-star ratings respectively. Included in this upgrade is pedestrian-, city- and inter-urban active emergency braking for the Rio and city- and inter-urban accident avoidance for the Picanto. The Rio also benefits from a lane assist system.