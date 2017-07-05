Euro NCAP: Mustang improves; Arteon, Stelvio rated

Euro NCAP has released its latest batch of safety ratings covering six new vehicles and the facelifted Ford Mustang.

Perhaps most interesting is the crash-test result of the latter. Earlier this year, the Mustang scored a disappointing two stars in Euro NCAP testing. But Ford has now responded by making AEB and lane assistance standard on its facelifted model in Europe, while also making adjustments to its driver’s airbag (apparently addressing a “bottoming-out” issue with the airbag). With these changes, the refreshed Mustang improves slightly to a three-star rating.

“In just a few months, Ford has responded to improve on the initial low safety rating given to the Mustang,” said Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research, a Euro NCAP member and provider of test facilities.

“Our advice to buyers is to always opt for a Euro NCAP five-star car, so a three-star Euro NCAP rating is never a cause for celebration. However, Ford’s rapid addition of a suite of standard-fit safety tech and its prompt updates to improve the performance of the airbags and restraints is to be applauded and underlines the power of the Euro NCAP consumer testing programme as a force for positive action.”

Other models covered in the latest batch of results include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Hyundai i30 and Volkswagen Arteon, each of which was awarded a maximum five-star rating. The Opel Insignia and Seat Ibiza, too, scored full marks, although neither is destined for South Africa.

Honda’s new Civic hatchback, meanwhile, had to settle for four stars, with Euro NCAP saying it was “let down by lower-than-expected protection offered to children”.

The safety authority reported that the Arteon “performed well in all areas of assessment”, becoming the highest-scoring executive vehicle for pedestrian protection to date. Alfa’s new Stelvio, meanwhile, did “exceptionally well” in adult occupant protection, with its near-perfect 97 percent score matching that of the Volvo XC90.

Watch crash test footage of the Mustang, Arteon and Stelvio below…