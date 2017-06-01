Euro NCAP: new Suzuki Swift settles for three stars

Euro NCAP has released its latest batch of crash-test results, with the new Suzuki Swift settling for three stars in standard guise and four stars with an optional safety kit fitted.

The safety authority seemingly scored down the new Swift since it does not offer a pedestrian autonomous emergency braking system. Indeed, the basic model managed just 25% in the safety assistance category, with this score being boosted to 44% with the optional safety equipment (which includes a car-to-car AEB system) added.

Euro NCAP said in its report that the Swift’s passenger compartment “remained stable” in the frontal offset test, with dummy readings indicating “good protection” of the knees and femurs for both the driver and passenger.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, meanwhile, protection of the chest was rated as “marginal” both for the driver and the rear seat passenger. The Swift scored maximum points in both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, with good protection of all critical body regions.

Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision, but a geometric assessment of the rear seats indicated “poor whiplash protection” for occupants in those seating positions.

Watch the crash test below…