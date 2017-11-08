Euro NCAP: New VW Polo, T-Roc, Volvo XC60 excel

Euro NCAP has released its latest batch of safety ratings, with all eight vehicles tested scoring the maximum five stars.

The new Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen T-Roc, Volvo XC60, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Opel Crossland X, Škoda Karoq, Citroën C3 Aircross and the Seat Arona all achieved the top rating.

The XC60 (with an almost-perfect 98 percent in adult occupant protection), however, was the very best of the bunch, becoming the top all-round performer of 2017 so far, matching the performance of the XC90 that was tested in 2015. The XC60 managed 87% for child protection, 76% for pedestrian protection and 95% for safety assistance.

The Polo and T-Roc, meanwhile, both returned scores of 96% for adult protection, while the T-Roc bettered its hatchback sibling in the three other areas, outscoring the Polo 87% to 85%, 79% to 76% and 71% to 59% in the child protection, pedestrian protection and safety assistance sectors, respectively.

Watch the Polo, T-Roc and XC60 crash-test videos below…