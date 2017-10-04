Euro NCAP test: Range Rover Velar ‘one of the best’…

Euro NCAP has released the results of its latest crash test, with the new Range Rover Velar scoring five stars and being rated as “one of the best overall performers” in its segment.

The Velar is the fifteenth SUV to have been crash-tested by the safety authority since the start of 2016, scoring “good results in all aspects of safety”. The derivative tested was a right-hand-drive 2,0 diesel equipped with four-wheel drive.

The Velar scored 93% for adult occupant safety, 85% for child occupant safety, 74% for pedestrian safety and 72% in the safety assist category.

Euro NCAP reported that the passenger compartment of the Velar “remained stable” in the frontal offset test, with protection of the six- and ten-year-old dummies rated as “good or adequate, except for the neck of the ten-year-old dummy, protection of which was rated as marginal”.

In terms of pedestrian protection, Euro NCAP reported “some weak and poor results” when the dummy’s head hit the stiff windscreen pillars. The bumper provided good protection to pedestrian’s legs while protection of the pelvis areas was mixed, with both good and poor results recorded.

Meanwhile, testing of the autonomous emergency braking system at highway speeds demonstrated “good performance, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all tests”.

“Twenty years on from when Euro NCAP started, it’s encouraging to see a competitive safety environment still working. All of the SUVs we have tested in the last couple of years have had a five-star rating and the Velar is towards the top of the table in all areas of assessment,” said Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP.

“That’s great news for consumers, who are able to buy the kind of cars they like with the confidence that they offer high levels of protection.”

Watch the Euro NCAP crash test footage below…