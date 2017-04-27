Evoque clone ‘a good car’, quips Land Rover boss

Last year, we reported that Jaguar Land Rover had filed a suit against a Chinese automaker for blatantly copying the design of the Range Rover Evoque. But the British automaker has not made any progress in its battle to have the copycat crossover deemed illegal.

Landwind, which is owned by Jiangling Motors, is still selling its X7, which was first revealed back in 2014 with more than just a little styling inspiration from the Evoque.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth told Automotive News that the company had yet to convince Chinese authorities of its case against Jiangling.

According to the report, the X7 is Landwind’s most popular product in China.

“They’re doing very well. It’s a good car. We know … it’s our car,” quipped Speth.

