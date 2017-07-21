Evora GT430 is most powerful road-legal Lotus ever

The Lotus Evora is entering its eighth year of production and not much has changed in terms of its structural design and styling. Indeed, over the past few years, the company has released a number of special editions, and this Evora GT430 is the result of yet more tweaks.

Lotus says that, after fiddling with Toyota’s supercharged 2GR-FZE 3,0-litre V6 engine and shedding some weight, the Evora GT430 is officially its fastest (round the Hethel test track) and most powerful road-legal car.

The V6 now sends 321 kW and 440 N.m to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain also benefits from a Torsen-type limited-slip differential.

To drop the dry weight down to 1 258 kg, Lotus has added an array of carbon-fibre panels as well as aluminium and titanium parts, among other minor revisions. The end result is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,8 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Keeping the Evora GT430 in check through the corners is a new aerodynamic package (apparently increasing downforce) that comprises a front splitter, rear wing and side skirts. The Lotus also benefits from adjustable Öhlins TTX shocks and Eibach springs, which helped it achieve a record time of 1:25,8 at the brand’s Hethel test track.

Just 60 units of the Evora GT430 will be produced.