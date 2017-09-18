Facelifted Ford Kuga arrives in SA … and it’s cheaper

Ford has launched the facelifted Kuga in South Africa, cutting pricing across the range when compared to the outgoing model.

The Kuga nameplate, of course, has lost much of its shine locally in the wake of the fire debacle and the concomitant recalls. And the local arm of the Blue Oval automaker has seemingly reacted by adjusting its pricing, with the entry-level model coming in R15 100 cheaper than before.

It’s a similar case throughout the line-up, with the range-topping, Titanium-spec turbodiesel now some R37 000 cheaper. Interestingly, the local range has been cut from eight to seven derivatives, with the 1,5-litre, all-wheel-drive Trend-spec variant falling away.

As before, there is a choice of two petrol engines in the 1,5-litre and 2,0-litre EcoBoost units, along with the 2,0-litre TDCi turbodiesel engine, and three trim levels. There is also the option of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and manual or automatic transmissions.

Trend and Titanium derivatives gain the brand’s Sync 3 connectivity system (with an eight-inch touchscreen, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), while navigation is optional (R5 044) across the range. A new range of standard and optional alloy wheel designs is also available, running from 17 to 19 inches in size.

The updated version of the second-generation Kuga is available with what Ford describes as an “enhanced version” of its Active City Stop system with low-speed collision mitigation and avoidance, which can be specified as with the Driver Assistance Pack (R15 450) available as an option on the Trend and Titanium models.

This package furthermore includes adaptive cruise control, a blind spot information system, lane departure warning (with lane keeping aid) and advanced active park assist. Perpendicular parking functionality has also been added.

As before, other standard safety features across the range include seven airbags, a trailer stability function, hill launch assist and rollover mitigation.

A set of 18-inch alloys with cost you an extra R5 250, while metallic paint comes in at R1 200. Titanium models can be specified with an optional styling pack (R19 550) that includes a panoramic roof along with 19-inch alloys and mud-flaps.

Under the bonnet, nothing has changed. The 1,5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine is still available in two states of tune: front-wheel drive variants in six-speed manual guise make 110 kW and 240 N.m, while derivatives featuring the six-speed automatic transmission boost peak power to 132 kW.

The 2,0 EcoBoost unit tops the petrol range, sending 177 kW and 340 N.m to all four corners via a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The 2,0 TDCi turbodiesel engine likewise remains, sending 132 kW and 400 N.m to all four wheels via the brand’s PowerShift dual-clutch transmission.

All models come standard with a four-year/120 000 km warranty. The diesel models boast a five-year/90 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km), while the petrol-powered variants come with a four-year/80 000 km service plan (with 20 000 km intervals).

Pricing:

Ford Kuga 1,5 EcoBoost Ambiente: R368 800

Ford Kuga 1,5 EcoBoost Ambiente auto: R381 900

Ford Kuga 1,5 EcoBoost Trend: R406 400

Ford Kuga 1,5 EcoBoost Trend auto: R427 900

Ford Kuga 2,0 TDCi Trend AWD auto: R483 900

Ford Kuga 2,0 EcoBoost Titanium AWD auto: R497 900

Ford Kuga 2,0 TDCi Titanium AWD auto: R506 900