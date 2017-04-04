Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 hits SA: here’s pricing

The Hyundai Grand i10 – essentially an Indian-built version of the European market’s second-generation i10, but with a slightly longer wheelbase – has been given a bit of a facelift. And now this updated model has launched here in South Africa.

The Grand i10 slots into the local line-up between the entry-level i10 and the popular i20 hatchbacks. As before, there derivatives are available, although Hyundai SA says there have been “slight changes in the specification levels”.

The range kicks off with the Grand i10 1,25 Motion (at R186 900), which fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox. The price increase over the pre-facelift model comes to a modest R2 000.

Next up is the 1,25 Fluid derivative (equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox and a higher level of standard features). This model comes in at R202 900, which represents an increase of R3 000.

Lastly, the 1,25 Motion fitted with a four-speed automatic transmission, now costs R203 900, or interestingly some R8 000 cheaper than before.

The four-cylinder engine is unchanged, and still delivers 64 kW and 120 N.m to the front wheels, with Hyundai SA claiming a combined fuel economy of 5,9 L/100 km in the manual models and 6,9 L/100 km in the auto.

The updated Grand i10 boasts a redesigned front end, including new foglamp enclosures in the redesigned front bumper. Round back, you’ll find a redesigned bumper, while viewing the Fluid model in profile will reveal a fresh set of 14-inch alloys. The cabin, meanwhile, is unchanged,

All three models feature dual airbags and ABS as standard, as well as Hyundai’s seven-year or 200 000 km warranty. A service plan, however, is still optional.

Pricing:

Hyundai Grand i10 1,25 Motion: R186 900

Hyundai Grand i10 1,25 Fluid: R202 900

Hyundai Grand i10 1,25 Motion automatic: R203 900