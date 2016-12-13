Facelifted Lexus IS hits SA: details and pricing

Lexus South Africa has introduced the facelifted IS sedan, which gains cosmetic and ergonomic updates inside and out, as well as a handful of chassis tweaks.

The three-model local range is unchanged, with the IS 200t still available in two trim levels (E and EX) and the IS350 F Sport retaining its place at the very summit of the line-up.

The visual updates include a new interpretation of the brand’s trademark spindle grille, a reshaped bonnet, larger front air intakes and new LED headlights. Round back, the LED taillights have also been redesigned, and new rectangular chrome-effect exhaust tips make an appearance. Fresh exterior colours include Graphite Black (available on all models) and Deep Blue (only on offer with the F Sport).

Inside, the multimedia display screen has been increased in size from seven to 10,3 inches (for the EX and F Sport trim levels), and a new, high-resolution monitor provides has been added to the mix.

The Drive Mode Select for F Sport, meanwhile, gains a “customise” setting, and the Active Cruise Control switch has been simplified to one-step activation with a prolonged press of the main cruise control button.

An “enter” button has also been added to the side of the Remote Touch Interface (again, only on EX and F Sport models) on the centre console, which Lexus says makes it easier to use. On the centre of the dashboard, the audio and ventilation control panel has been revised.

There’s also new stitching on the top of the instrument binnacle hood, changes to the speedometer and tachometer (on E and EX) and new cup holders. The layout of information presented in the Multi-Information Display has also apparently been improved.

As before, the two IS 200t models employ a 2,0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine worth 180 kW and 350 N.m, and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The IS350 F Sport, meanwhile, features a 3,5-litre V6 producing 233 kW and 378 N.m.

Lexus SA says the front double wishbone suspension setup boasts a new forged aluminium lower arm assembly, which delivers a 49% increase in rigidity. There’s also has a new upper support bush, a revised coil spring rate, new shock absorber components and a revised damper setting for improved ride comfort.

Pricing appears to have increased by an average of around R20 000 per model (be sure to check back later this week for a driving impression).

Lexus IS200t E: R601 900

Lexus IS200t EX: R659 100

Lexus IS350 F Sport: R728 800