Facelifted Mazda BT-50 hits SA: here’s how much…

The facelifted Mazda BT-50 bakkie has been officially launched in South Africa, with the five-model double-cab range starting at R441 600 (and now including an automatic variant of the 2,2-litre model).

Interestingly, the updated BT-50 – which still shares much with the Ford Ranger – is now being imported from Thailand. Mazda says its refreshed range is intended to appeal to “recreational buyers who enjoy both the outdoor and urban lifestyle”.

Updated exterior styling includes a newly designed face, redesigned side-steps, updated tail-lamps and fresh 17-inch alloys. Inside, the Japanese automaker claims buyers will enjoy a “higher-quality feel”, while Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and cruise control have been added on SLX derivatives and up.

The SLE models, meanwhile, gain a reversing camera, an auto-dimming rear-mirror and electric adjustment on the driver’s seat.

The engine range remains unchanged, with both the 110 kW/375 N.m 2,2-litre turbodiesel and 147 kW/470 N.m 3,2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel being carried over.

The double-cab line-up still includes the 2,2L 4×2 6MT SLE, 3,2L 4×4 6MT SLE and 3,2L 4×4 6AT SLE derivatives, while new 2,2L 4×2 6MT SLX and 2,2L 4×2 6AT SLE variants have been added. No word yet on FreeStyle Cab derivatives.

All BT-50 models come with a three-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty, as well as a three-year service plan.

Pricing:

Mazda BT-50 2,2L DE SLX 6MT 4×2: R441 600

Mazda BT-50 2,2L DE SLE 6MT 4×2: R447 700

Mazda BT-50 2,2L DE SLE 6AT 4×2: R497 700

Mazda BT-50 3,2L DE SLE 6MT 4×4: R541 700

Mazda BT-50 3,2L DE SLE 6AT 4×4: R555 700