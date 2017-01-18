Facelifted Mustang ups power, gains 10-speed auto

After an apparent leak earlier this week, Ford has now officially taken the wraps off the facelifted Mustang.

Besides the subtle exterior design changes, Ford has made alterations to the engine line-up, added the option of an active valve exhaust system (for the range-topping GT) and introduced the option of adaptive suspension. In addition, three new paint colours, 12 alloy wheel choices and a customisable digital instrument cluster have been added.

The latter comes in the form of a 12-inch digital LCD screen integrated into the dashboard. The automaker says the cluster can be “easily personalised”, offering three separate views (for normal, sport and track modes).

All facelifted models feature new shock absorbers, new cross-axis joints in the rear suspension and updated stabiliser bars. The MagneRide adaptive damper system, meanwhile, will be optional. Safety additions include pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and a driver alert system.

In terms of engines, the 2,3-litre EcoBoost four-pot remains unchanged, while the 3,7-litre V6 offered in some markets (but not in South Africa) has been dropped from the range.

Ford says the 5,0-litre V8 engine, meanwhile, has been “thoroughly reworked”. Although the brand has yet to confirm official outputs, it says the eight-cylinder mill has more power and “revs higher than any Mustang GT before”. The increase in oomph is apparently as a result of a new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system.

The six-speed manual transmission has also been upgraded, while a new 10-speed automatic transmission will be available with either of the engines.