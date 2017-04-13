Fail! Compass bungles Jeep’s own off-road course…

Somewhat embarrassing footage of a Jeep Compass failing to conquer an off-road course set up at the New York International Auto Show has emerged online.

A short clip posted to Twitter by Roadshow shows a 2017 Compass attempting to tackle a steep hill created with metal grating. But, likely aided by a spot of rain, the SUV struggles for grip and ends up spinning its tyres.

The driver then has another go, with added speed this time. But the result is the same, with the vehicle sliding back down the ramp and ending up at an angle awkward enough to necessitate the help of several Jeep employees.

And that, according to Roadshow, resulted in Jeep abandoning that hill altogether. Exactly who was behind the wheel, though, remains a mystery…