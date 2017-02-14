Fancy a flying car? You can now place an order…

The flying car is something the world has been promised for ages. But now a Dutch company named Pal-V has started taking orders for its commercial flying vehicle range.

This comes after what the company describes as “successful” tests of various concepts in 2009 and 2012.

“After years of hard work, beating the technical and qualification challenges, our team succeeded in creating an innovative flying car that complies with existing safety standards, determined by regulatory bodies around the world,” said Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V.

The final model, designed by unnamed “leading Italian design agencies” and called the Liberty, features dual-engine propulsion for both flying and driving. A special suspension system adjusts itself between taxi and take-off, which the company says makes it safe for both the roads and the skies.

Pal-V claims that the Liberty can fly about 400 km at its maximum take-off weight.

The company says most of its potential buyers will be from North America, with deliveries of the flying car to start in 2018. And the price?

Well, two models will be available to order. The Liberty Pioneer will cost $599 000 (about R7,9-million) and be fitted with various extra features, while the standard Liberty Sport will arrive later for $399 000 (R5,3-million).