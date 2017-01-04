Faraday Future FF 91 revealed with 783 kW.

It was almost a year ago when we learned about a company called Faraday Future, which was set on creating a very ambitious EV called the FFZERO1, a project which has since been put on the ice. Most of Faraday Future’s focus was in fact set on this; the FF 91 which is destined to be the brand’s first mass produced EV.

The FF 91 is built upon the brand’s Variable Platform Architecture which intends to provide electric mobility with supercar-like performance while throwing in some intelligent features such as facial recognition, high-speed in-car internet and a driverless valet parking feature (which failed to work at the reveal last night).

Driving this high output EV will be a 783 kW multi-motor setup with real-time torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering. The end result is staggering 0-100 km/h time of 2,39 seconds. This power is sourced from a 130 kWh battery which can maintain a range of 700 km (on an NEDC cycle).

Those who wish to place a $5 000 (R70 000) deposit for the FF 91 may do so. The first 300 models will be fitted with a unique launch Alliance Edition trim and certain proceeds of sales will go towards an environmental fund linked to Faraday Future’s sustainability efforts.

Production is planned to commence by 2018.