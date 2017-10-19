FCA cuts Alfa Romeo, Maserati production – report

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reportedly cut production of certain Alfa Romeo and Maserati vehicles at its Italian factories after demand from China dried up.

According to Automotive News Europe, which cited union sources in Italy, the decision comes after China implemented strict new import rules that led to reduced sales of some models in the world’s largest automotive market.

The report claims that FCA will shut its Maserati Levante production line in Mirafiori for two weeks between October and November, having already apparently reduced production of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio in Cassino from 300 units to 265 units per shift earlier this month.

Automotive News Europe claims that the automotive group had earlier applied “production stops” on four Fridays since mid-September, resulting in “a loss of more than 2 000 units”.

This comes after FCA this year reduced production of its Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade in Melfi, “temporarily” laying off workers for a total of 21 days.