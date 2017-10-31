FCA selling its 527 kW 6,2-litre Hellcat V8 … in a crate

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Mopar brand has announced the availability of a 6,2-litre supercharged crate Hemi engine kit – aptly dubbed the “Hellcrate” – churning out 527 kW and 881 N.m.

On display at SEMA 2017, Mopar says its “Hellcrate” kit provides “relatively simple plug and play” and includes a powertrain control module, power distribution centre, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors and fuel pump control module for the 6,2-litre supercharged V8.

Interestingly, the brand says the kit is “optimised for use with manual transmissions”. Furthermore, it is apparently intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles.

A front end accessory drive kit, which includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and more, is among additional engine accessory hardware components available.

The kit ships in packaging featuring the “Hellcrate” logo and includes in-depth information sheets with “helpful installation tips and requirements”. Purchasing the entire package will also buy you a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

So, what about the price? Well, the Mopar “Hellcrate” 6,2-litre supercharged Crate Hemi Engine assembly kit (to use its full name) will retail for $19 530 (about R274 595), while the Mopar “Hellcrate” 6,2-litre supercharged Crate Hemi engine kit adds another $2 195 (around R30 870)…