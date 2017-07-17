Ferrari 812 Superfast coming to SA! Here’s how many

Back in February, Ferrari took the wraps off the new 812 Superfast, complete with a more powerful, 6,5-litre version of the brand’s famous V12 engine. And, earlier this month, CAR’s very own Wilhelm Lutjeharms drove the newcomer in Italy.

Now, we can confirm that the Ferrari 812 Superfast is headed for South Africa, with the local launch scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

How many units have been set aside for SA customers? Well, just 20 examples will make their way to our shores, at an unconfirmed price.

The latest version of Ferrari’s 12-cylinder as featured in the new flagship GT makes a whopping 588 kW at 8 500 r/min and 718 N.m at 7 000 r/min, with 80% of peak torque available at 3 500 r/min. Top speed is quoted as being in excess of 340 km/h, while the 0-100 km/h sprint takes a claimed 2,9 seconds.

The front-engined 812 Superfast’s dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios, which combined with shorter up- and down-shifting times between gears, sharpen throttle response further still, according to Ferrari.

Interestingly, the 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari to sport electric power steering. It also features the latest 5,0 version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control system.

Be sure to read our driving impression of the Ferrari 812 Superfast here…