Ferrari, Aston Martin to be slapped with CO2 fines

Ferrari and Aston Martin both failed to meet the European Union’s increasingly stringent emissions targets for 2015, and will thus reportedly be fined.

In its annual report, the European Economic Area (EEA) added that four other automakers – BMW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford and Opel – were also under pressure to reduce their emissions at a faster rate in order to meet the EU’s CO2 targets for 2021.

The EEA said that new vehicles sold in the EU during 2015 emitted a CO2 average of 119,5 g/km, some 8% below the target of 130 g/km and a 3,1% drop over 2014.

“To meet their EU 2020/21 targets [which stand at 95 g/km], the average CO2 emissions from new cars and vans will need to continue decreasing at a similar pace,” the EEA said in its report, according to Automotive News Europe.

“The majority of car and van manufacturers met their CO2 specific emission targets in 2015 and some are well on their way to reaching the 2020/21 target,” the EEA added.

Ferrari and Aston Martin, however, apparently failed to meet their emissions targets for 2015. According to the Automotive News Europe report (which cited a formula that “accounts for their excess emissions and the number of cars they register”), Ferrari will be fined €410 760 and Aston Martin €36 370.

Interestingly, the EEA reported that Peugeot boasted the lowest emissions for the year, at an average of 104 g/km. Citroën and Renault followed with 106 g/km each, while Toyota came in at 108 g/km.