Ferrari set to build a crossover after all – report

A fresh report out of the United Kingdom suggests that Ferrari – despite long insisting that it would never build an SUV – is hard at work on developing a high-riding crossover.

In fact, according to the UK’s CAR magazine, insiders at Maranello have confirmed that work has already started on the project, codenamed F16X, with the new crossover set to be developed alongside the next-generation GTC4Lusso and launched in 2021.

The British publication suggests that the proposed five-door Ferrari crossover will employ aluminium underpinnings and all-wheel drive (like the GTC4Lusso and its predecessor, the FF), while shunning a traditional B-pillar and adding rear suicide doors.

The report goes on to say that the newcomer will not be offered with the brand’s famed V12 engine, instead drawing its power from either a V8 or a hybrid setup.

Earlier this year, Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne said that while the Italian automaker was exploring opportunities of “launching products that can be sold side by side with the traditional line-up of cars”, it had to be careful “not to bastardise the brand and take it to places that it’s never been”.