Ferrari teases mystery mid-engined V12.

Another unique one-off Ferrari may just be on its way, and this time it’s packing a mid-mounted V12 engine. Based on the images posted on Gregb.23‘s Instagram page, this mysterious car definitely seems to be based on either a 458 Italia or 488 GTB. Gregb.23 also states that it is not a 488 body but has not denied its underpinnings.

The F12, California and LaFerrari have already been ruled out but these models bear no resemblance to the silhouette that can be seen from the red covers.

Based on the pins used for the engine cover, it’s safe to assume that this might be a track-only car. Certain blogs are suggesting that this may just be a test mule for the Ferrari engineers. There’s a strong possibility that this is just a bespoke 458 for one very special customer.

Regardless of what this may be, Ferrari currently does not have a mid-engined V12 supercar in its catalogue if you discount the LaFerrari, which you sort of have to seeing as it’s already sold out. If this model were to become a reality it would very clearly be a welcome addition to the supercar world.