Ferrari to double assembly shifts in 2018 – report

Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari will reportedly double its assembly shifts in 2018.
December 14th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

Ferrari will double its assembly shifts in 2018 to ramp up production, according to a fresh report out of the United States.

Bloomberg reports that the Italian supercar-maker will double its assembly shifts to two a day next year, putting it on track to exceed its 9 000-unit annual target earlier than expected.

The move, according to the report, forms part of Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne’s long-term plan to boost the automaker’s profit levels. This plan, Bloomberg says, includes production of the brand’s first SUV, which Marchionne has all but confirmed.

The report cited “people familiar with the matter” as saying that Ferrari’s production would be increased by around seven percent to 9 000 cars in 2018 from the approximately 8 400 units built in 2017.

  • nigel

    Ferrari Production Totals:-
    2010 – 6573
    2011 – 7195
    2012 – 7318
    2013 – 7000 (capped)
    2014 – 7255
    2015 – 7664
    2016 – 8014
    2017: Jan-Sep – 6381 Target 8400
    2018: Target 9000