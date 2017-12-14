Ferrari to double assembly shifts in 2018 – report

Ferrari will double its assembly shifts in 2018 to ramp up production, according to a fresh report out of the United States.

Bloomberg reports that the Italian supercar-maker will double its assembly shifts to two a day next year, putting it on track to exceed its 9 000-unit annual target earlier than expected.

The move, according to the report, forms part of Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne’s long-term plan to boost the automaker’s profit levels. This plan, Bloomberg says, includes production of the brand’s first SUV, which Marchionne has all but confirmed.

The report cited “people familiar with the matter” as saying that Ferrari’s production would be increased by around seven percent to 9 000 cars in 2018 from the approximately 8 400 units built in 2017.