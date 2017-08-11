Ferrari to revive Dino badge for ‘entry-level’ model?

Ferrari is reportedly considering reviving its Dino nameplate for use on a new “entry-level” sports car model.

According to Automotive News, Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne said the Maranello automaker’s management team was split on whether to bring back the badge, confirming that the idea was being “kicked around”.

But Marchionne admitted that it might be dangerous to create a lower entry point to the Ferrari range.

“We need to explore ways to attract customers to traditional values of the brand such as style, performance and engine sound, before downgrading the entry-level price for the brand,” Marchionne said, according to the report.

The brand produced the Dino from 1968 to 1976, although the model never actually wore the famous prancing horse logo.